Turnkey, handsome Historic Williams Boarding House designed by architect Charles Lane in 1898. Ride the wave of a resurgent Uptown Butte to higher investments opportunities with this landmark property. Just a short walk to historic Uptown Butte. Home is registered with the Butte Historic District. Zoned R3. Each unit has been beautifully updated and feature 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer hookups, separate entrances and access to the new back deck and yard. With room for a 3rd unit in the generous basement space with separate entrance and 9 ft ceilings. This historic home boasts ornate wood design with floor to ceiling wainscoting, dentil Moulding, carved wooden arches above the fireplace and delicate harp-motif panels. Pride of ownership and many beautiful updates including, outside paint, landscaping, fencing, paint, new furnaces, completely remodeled bathrooms in each unit, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, interior paint and many more upgrades.